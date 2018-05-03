Malusi Gigaba’s wife cost the fiscus more than R870‚000 in official travelling expenses during his brief spell as finance minister‚ it was revealed on Thursday.

Not only that‚ her daily expenses for a few days in October and November alone totalled nearly R16‚000.

DA shadow finance minister David Maynier had asked Gigaba in February this year whether Norma Gigaba had accompanied him on any officials trips to the US‚ Japan‚ China and/or Singapore in October and November 2017. Maynier also requested the total amount spent on official trips since April 2017.

Gigaba responded that his wife had accompanied him to the Fifth Annual South Africa Tomorrow Investor Conference in New York from November 9 to 10 last year and to a Non-deal Roadshow in Asia from November 12 to 17. Those trips racked up a bill of R122‚773.29 for air tickets‚ R15‚942.15 for daily expenses and R726.94 on incidentals. Overall‚ taxpayers spent R873‚366.68 on Norma Gigaba’s travels‚ which Maynier derided as “intercontinental shopping trips”.