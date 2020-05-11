Sassa to reopen its doors on Monday

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) in Gauteng was expected to reopen its doors for the first time since the start of the nationwide lockdown on Monday.

This is according to spokesperson, Paseka Letsatsi, who said limited services would be offered.

“Only a third of employees will return to work so Sassa services on offer will be limited. The numbers of clients served at local offices will be very limited to ensure social distancing and general compliance with the laws,” he said in a statement.

The agency said local offices would attend to specific grants queries on specific days only to ensure compliance with the laws.

“Monday and Tuesday are for grants for older persons (old age grants), Wednesday and Thursday are for child support grants and foster child grants are attended to on Friday.

“No disability grants, care dependency grants or grant in aid applications will be done as access to health facilities is restricted to emergency cases and Covid-19 cases only,” said Letsatsi.