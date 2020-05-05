Helen Zille slams 'authoritarian' lockdown: 'A curfew is military rule'

DA federal council chair Helen Zille has slammed the government’s level 4 lockdown regulations, saying they were about “control” and “authoritarianism”.

Zille was speaking to party leader John Steenhuisen during his “Coronacast” live discussion on Tuesday.

She slammed the regulations, which include a curfew and limited time allowed for South Africans to exercise outside their homes. Zille referred to the three hours provided for exercise as an “absurdity”.

“Even with masks ... it’s hard to cram everyone into that time. Now why are they doing that? Well, they say so the police can cope with that,” she said.

“Why do they have a curfew? Now a curfew is when you have a war — it’s military rule. Why a curfew? Again, so that the police can cope.