Foreigners kicked out of RDPs, backrooms in Thokoza

"I was dragged out of my room with nothing but the clothes I am wearing now. They came for us at midnight and totally destroyed and looted my clothes," cried Mthokozisi Gumede.



The 23-year-old Zimbabwean national who has been in the country for the past three years, is among dozens of foreign nationals who were kicked out of RDP houses and backrooms in Phola Park, Thokoza, on the East Rand, between Tuesday and yesterday...