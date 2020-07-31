Let's not toss benefits of working remotely in the bin
As human beings, we are creatures of habit, and most often we are comfortable doing things which are familiar to us.
Before Covid-19, most of us were part of the rat race, industrialisation, and endless traffic. We had little to no regard about the unintended consequences our work life had on our psychological, emotional, and overall well-being...
