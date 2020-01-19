Hire South Africans first — IFP to employers

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) is planning to introduce a new bill proposing the rationing of jobs where businesses will be forced to prioritise South Africans over foreign nationals.

IFP MP Liezl van der Merwe will be piloting the proposed legislation to ensure that a certain percentage or a certain quota for certain skills should go to people from outside the country who are in the country legally but the majority of the jobs should be reserved for South Africans.

The party suggested that the proposed quota would be 80:20 with businesses obligated to ensure that at least 80% of those employed by them are South Africans.

The IFP revealed this and a handful of other proposals that it will be put forward in parliament in 2020. The party's parliamentary leadership was addressing journalists at the end of a three-day parliamentary caucus strategy workshop in Cape Town on Friday.

“We are not saying that foreign nationals cannot access job opportunities in SA. What we are saying is that it's a reality that the department of home affairs and the department of employment and labour do not have capacity to enforce our immigration laws,” said Van der Merwe.