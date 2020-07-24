Traffic officers tested and screened for Covid-19

Mochadibane described the worry that engulfs her when her partner leaves the house. "It's hard for us because he comes across a lot of people every day. Even if he doesn't man roadblocks, he comes across people who do and people who come from everywhere in the province," she said.

The 30-year-old said the virus has changed how they approach life to ensure that they are not impacted by Covid-19.

"We have a bottle of sanitiser by the door and I make sure that he washes his hands every time he enters the house. I told him that he needs to leave some of his clothes in the car, especially those he wears if he has been on an operation so that we don't have a problem," she said.

According to the department, the purpose of the programme is to pro-actively detect and prevent the spread of the virus among its members. This is to also prevent an interruption in service delivery in the department.

By Wednesday, SA had over 395,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases while Gauteng, the country's epicentre, stood at 144,582 cases.

Avhatakali Mphephu, a driver and operator in the provincial department of community safety, said it was important for the department to test them regularly.

"Our main duty is service delivery. We are always in contact with people and you will never know who has it and who doesn't. This is a good initiative and it should be done every six weeks so that we always know what's happening rather than waiting to have symptoms."

Grace Marabe, a provincial inspector, said she has seen some of her colleagues contracting the virus and believes the programme will also benefit them from transmitting it in their homes. "You are vulnerable the second you leave the house. So this is necessary because you'll be able to know whether you have the virus or not and can handle it better."