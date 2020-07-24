Why reintroducing alcohol ban is likely to undermine respect for the law in Mzansi

This is important for the entire industry but more so when it comes to small business owners operating in the townships and rural areas. The two organisations that are most representative of this group, the Gauteng Liquor Forum and the Liquor Traders Association of South Africa have already expressed their opposition to the new ban.

They argue that the R18bn in lost sales and R3.4bn in excise taxes for the alcohol industry due to the original nine-week ban means these smaller establishments are already under significant pressure.

The loss in excise taxes in particular should be a source of worry for the government going forward. There does not seem to be any doubt as to whether an alcohol ban has the effect of promoting the black market.

While the industry has conceded government's point about the increased hospital admissions due to alcohol consumption, the fundamental point is that any blanket ban amounts to a punishment of the responsible, legal part of the industry and market.

Indeed, the World Health Organisation proposes a range of evidence-based measures for reducing alcohol consumption without recommending a ban.

The representatives of the alcohol industry have signalled their willingness to accept some of the WHO measures, such as setting to the allowed blood alcohol level to 0% while driving, and the regulation of hours of the day when alcohol may be sold.

While none of these measures are likely to reduce the black market supply, total supply would likely be reduced since the legal industry is preferred by consumers.

The black market for alcohol will not replace the legal market in the short to medium term, but there's a real danger of losing market share and consequently a permanent reduction in tax revenue from the industry.