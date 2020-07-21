Six ANC MPs test positive for Covid-19

At least six ANC MPs and 18 parliamentary officials have tested positive for Covid-19 as the country begins a climb to its peak of the virus outbreak.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina on Tuesday wished a speedy recovery to members of her caucus, including two cabinet members who have been admitted to hospital, minister of labour Thulas Nxesi and minister of energy and mineral resources Gwede Mantashe.

Deputy minister of social development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu has also tested positive while deputy minister of correctional services Phatekile Holomisa has since recovered from the virus.

On Monday, parliament issued a statement informing the public that house chairperson Cedric Frolick had contracted the virus as well.

“Mr Frolick, who is the house chairperson responsible for committees, oversight and ICT, has immediately gone into isolation and will be working from home. The presiding officers are encouraged that Mr Frolick remains in high spirits and they are confident that he will beat the virus and recover soon,” the statement read.