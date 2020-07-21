Six ANC MPs test positive for Covid-19
At least six ANC MPs and 18 parliamentary officials have tested positive for Covid-19 as the country begins a climb to its peak of the virus outbreak.
ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina on Tuesday wished a speedy recovery to members of her caucus, including two cabinet members who have been admitted to hospital, minister of labour Thulas Nxesi and minister of energy and mineral resources Gwede Mantashe.
Deputy minister of social development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu has also tested positive while deputy minister of correctional services Phatekile Holomisa has since recovered from the virus.
On Monday, parliament issued a statement informing the public that house chairperson Cedric Frolick had contracted the virus as well.
“Mr Frolick, who is the house chairperson responsible for committees, oversight and ICT, has immediately gone into isolation and will be working from home. The presiding officers are encouraged that Mr Frolick remains in high spirits and they are confident that he will beat the virus and recover soon,” the statement read.
Frolick was on Tuesday morning presiding over the labour budget vote from home.
In an internal memo, ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina informed the caucus that at least six party members — including those in cabinet — had tested positive. She wished them well, saying, “May you remain in high spirits throughout your recovery journey. Amandla!”
In a memo to parliamentary staff last week, acting secretary to parliament Penelope Tyawa said that since April, 18 officials of parliament had contracted the virus.
“We are encouraged by their resilience and their fighting spirit, as 12 have fully recovered. We trust and pray that the five officials still under quarantine and/or self-isolation conquer the disease, with our support. Parliament had announced the sad passing of one official who succumbed to the virus in April,” Tyawa said in the memo.
“As management, we appreciate the staff for showing their mettle by supporting the work of parliament, that has since April grown into a well-oiled machine. We continue to drive delivery on parliament’s core mandate of making laws, scrutinising the executive and promoting public involvement. We would like to encourage you all, the infected and affected, to stay strong knowing that the whole parliamentary community is behind you and wishes you well.”
