100% loads double-edge for drivers

Siyabonga Hlongwane's worst fear is to contract Covid-19 while on duty.

The taxi driver affiliated to the Faraday Taxi Association was one of 350 drivers whose taxis were installed with Covid-19 compliant features at Bree Taxi Rank in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Another 250 taxis underwent the same process at Bara Taxi Rank in Soweto yesterday while 138 taxis, including scholar transport vehicles, were installed with them in Alexandra last weekend.

"I have three children who I live with. I am scared that I might get this virus from one of my rides and then take it home to them. It's scary because we now load full capacities so the risk [of infection] is higher," Hlongwane said.

He said their existence as taxi drivers was a double-edged sword, but with the new measures that at least one side is slightly blunted.

"If we don't load full capacities we can't make ends meet, but when we do, there is a higher chance of catching it [Covid-19]. Even if it's not me, a passenger can pass it on to another passenger," he said.

Last week, minister of transport Fikile Mbalula announced that under the new regulations of lockdown level 3 public transport vehicle windows must be kept open by 5cm on both sides. He said vehicles must be fitted with window jammers or blockers to keep windows open.