Zuliswa 'danced her way out' after 77 tough days in hospital with Covid-19

Zuliswa Maqana danced on her way out of Groote Schuur Hospital after spending 77 days being treated for Covid-19 — at times barely able to talk or walk.

The 48-year-old mother is one of the longest hospitalised Covid-19 patients across the provincial public health service in the Western Cape.

The recovery period for people with “mild” bouts of Covid-19 can last between 10 and 14 days. Maqana’s journey to recovery was akin to running a marathon.

“It was a rocky course through the ICU with complications and other infections along the way,” said Dr Henri Pickardt, general surgeon at the hospital.

Maqana’s battle against the virus intensified when she was admitted to Mitchells Plain district hospital on May 4 with severe Covid-19 pneumonia, the provincial health department said in a statement on Wednesday.