South Africa

KZN education department postpones return to school for additional grades

By Suthentira Govender - 17 July 2020 - 13:56
Grade 10 pupils were scheduled to return to school from July 20 in a number of KwaZulu-Natal schools.
Image: SAMORN TARAPAN/123rf.com

The KwaZulu-Natal education department issued a circular on Friday advising schools that no further grades should be phased in this month.

The circular, issued by department head Enock Nzama, states that education minister Angie Motshekga gazetted the return of a number of grades from July 20.

"However, the province of KwaZulu-Natal had previously issued KZN Circular No 58 of 2020 stating that only grade 6 and grade 11 were allowed to open on July 6 2020. All other grades were advised to continue studying from home until further notice," the document stated.

"This circular is therefore issued as confirmation that no additional grades should be phased in during July or until schools are formally directed by the head of department."

Grade 10 pupils were scheduled to return to school from Monday in a number of KwaZulu-Natal schools.

According to the document, "parents who have opted for their children to study from home are further advised to ensure work is collected from schools and regular feedback be provided to teachers".

The circular comes as the national education department engages with principals, teacher unions, parents and civil society amid growing calls for schools to be closed in the face of rising Covid-19 infections.

Rape of grade 7 pupil a heinous crime against defenceless child: Motshekga

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga says the rape of a grade 7 schoolgirl - when she was sent home to fetch her face mask - was a heinous crime ...
News
1 week ago

Unprepared schools in the Eastern Cape will not reopen to other grades yet

The Eastern Cape department of education issued a statement on Sunday evening stating that special instructions were sent to unprepared schools ...
News
1 week ago

