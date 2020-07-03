Classes dismissed after teacher collapses, dies at Gauteng school

Gauteng department of education is mourning the death of a teacher who died after collapsing at school.

According to the department the 48-year-old teacher from Central Secondary school in Soshanguve, Tshwane, collapsed near the school's fountain on Friday.

Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the teacher was taken to the nearby office by her colleagues.

"The emergency services was immediately called and unfortunately paramedics certified her dead on their arrival at the school.

"The district officials immediately visited the school to provide necessary support and advised that the school be dismissed following the shocking incident at the said school," Mabona said.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the incident was devastating. "Indeed this is devastating and difficult to comprehend in this difficult period.

"We would like to convey our sincere condolences to the family and the school community. We want to assure the family that, they are in our prayers, during this time of grief. We will facilitate a memorial service to celebrate her life, in the near future”, Lesufi said.

The department's pyscho-social team and employee wellness will on Monday visit the school to offer necessary support.