Parents stressed about home schooling without access to internet, resources

Parents who do not send their children back to school in 2020 for fear of Covid-19 are required to home school their children — but many are unhappy about this.

According to the Eastern Cape department of education, mandatory home schooling is required for pupils whose parents opt to keep them at home for the rest of 2020.

Department spokesperson Loyiso Pulumani said the situation was unavoidable as it was the law for children to be in school.

“It is understandable that parents may want to opt out of taking their children back to school.

“However, the law states that if your child is not in school, then they must be home schooled.

“They can’t just stay at home and do nothing,” Pulumani said.

Pulumani said a “hybrid”, which would allow schools to provide continued learning support for pupils at home, would help ease the anxiety of parents.