'Passionate about safety': Community safety chairperson stabbed to death at home

Chairperson of the portfolio committee on community safety in Gauteng, Mapiti Matsena, was stabbed to death at his Pretoria home on Wednesday night.

This was confirmed by the speaker of the Gauteng provincial legislature, Ntombi Mekgwe, who said he succumbed to stab wounds after a home invasion attack.

National police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo confirmed his death but could not provide more details at the time of publication.

Matsena, aged 54, was also a member of the provincial legislature (MPL). He was passionate about the safety of residents, according to co-workers.

“We wish to extend our deepest condolences to his family and thank them for sharing him with us, his friends, political party the ANC and the entire community of Gauteng — which he represented in the legislature and served with distinction.