Painful delays for family of slain Tongaat teen as Covid-19 closes court

The family of slain Tongaat teen Andile Mbuthu are disappointed after the bail application of the six men accused of his murder was again postponed because of Covid-19.

The family did not even make it inside the courthouse when a court official on Tuesday told about 50 people waiting outside that it was closed because staff had tested positive for Covid-19. The matter had been set down for judgment on the bail applications.

“It is not safe for you inside. The court and the one across the street [Verulam family court] has been closed,” said the official.

Sources inside the court said that court orderlies from one floor in the building had tested positive.

“We as a family feel very disappointed because this matter has been postponed for such a long period and it’s still in the process of bail but there is nothing we can do because of this Covid-19. So we will wait for another date and we need to be patient even though it hurts,” said Mbuthu's uncle, Ntobeko Ngidi.