KZN teacher involved in roadside 'ambush' dies after being discharged

One of the three KwaZulu-Natal teachers injured after the taxi they were travelling in was ambushed has died.

In a statement on Monday, the KZN education department said the teacher had been discharged from the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital in Durban on Thursday.

“The MEC for education in KwaZulu-Natal Kwazi Mshengu sends his condolences to the family, friends and learners of Masijabule High School, due to the tragic loss of its educator who passed away this morning,” said the department.

The department didn't elaborate on the cause of his death.

The teachers were injured after their taxi driver was shot dead while en route to the school in Wartburg, outside Pietermaritzburg, in June.

Police are investigating a case of murder.