SA can expect another load-shedding 'see-saw' day on Thursday

SA's electricity generation woes are set to continue, with load-shedding expected to see-saw back to stage 1 on Thursday.

Wednesday kicked off with stage 1 rotational power cuts, but by 2pm this was ramped up to stage 2 due to a shortage of capacity as generation units tripped and electricity usage climbing due to cold weather in parts of the country.

Eskom said in an evening update that stage 1 load-shedding would commence at 9am until 2pm on Thursday — and then escalate to stage 2 until 10pm.