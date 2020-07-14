Zinhle Mabena, who played Zindzi Mandela in biopic, rues not meeting her

Zinhle Mabena's biggest regret is not meeting Zindzi Mandela whom she portrayed on the big screen before her untimely death.

Almost 10 years since she played Zindzi in the biopic Winnie Mandela, she remembers every single detail about the role that turned her into a star.

Mabena, 28, said she wanted to meet Zindzi " because she had character traits that inspired me".

"It's quite painful and sad that she passed on before that wish of mine was fulfilled," she said.

"It's a role that I pride myself with. Yes, there was Jennifer Hudson and Terrence Howard in it, but more than anything I was playing Zindzi Mandela."