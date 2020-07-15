At least four KZN municipalities close offices as Covid-19 cases grow
At least four municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal have reported Covid-19 cases.
On Wednesday, the Newcastle local municipality confirmed that five municipal staff members had tested positive for the virus.
“The employees are in isolation, and in line with the department of health protocols, four units have been closed until necessary disinfection and decontamination measures are conducted. Employees who have been in contact with the staff members will undergo testing and self-isolation,” municipal spokesperson Mlungisi Khumalo said.
Ugu on the south coast confirmed that two staff members in Port Shepstone had tested positive. Municipal manager DD Naidoo said the offices in Park Rynie and Connor streets would be closed until further notice.
“The municipality is engaged with the process of ensuring compliance with all Covid-19 applicable protocols in dealing with a positive case of Covid-19 in the workplace. And during this period, managers of the affected sections will be contacting all those employees who have been in contact with the employees who have tested positive and will be directed accordingly,” he said.
On Monday the municipality reported two cases at its Oslo Beach office.
Also on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, Umdoni municipality said its Scottburgh office was temporarily closed by a Covid-19 case.
“Umdoni municipality has today confirmed that a staff member in the finance department has tested positive for Covid-19 and is on self-isolation. In adherence to the set Covid-19 regulations, the Scottburgh main office will be temporarily closed from July 15 until necessary disinfection measures have been concluded and results obtained,” the municipality said.
It has arranged for staff members from the affected department to be tested.
“The temporary closure of the Scottburgh offices will result in the inaccessibility of certain services until implicated employees are cleared and offices are disinfected.”
Ndwedwe, north of Durban, closed its municipal offices until further notice with “a number of positive cases”.
“Employees will work from home to ensure that service delivery is not affected.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.