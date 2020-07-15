At least four KZN municipalities close offices as Covid-19 cases grow

At least four municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal have reported Covid-19 cases.

On Wednesday, the Newcastle local municipality confirmed that five municipal staff members had tested positive for the virus.

“The employees are in isolation, and in line with the department of health protocols, four units have been closed until necessary disinfection and decontamination measures are conducted. Employees who have been in contact with the staff members will undergo testing and self-isolation,” municipal spokesperson Mlungisi Khumalo said.

Ugu on the south coast confirmed that two staff members in Port Shepstone had tested positive. Municipal manager DD Naidoo said the offices in Park Rynie and Connor streets would be closed until further notice.

“The municipality is engaged with the process of ensuring compliance with all Covid-19 applicable protocols in dealing with a positive case of Covid-19 in the workplace. And during this period, managers of the affected sections will be contacting all those employees who have been in contact with the employees who have tested positive and will be directed accordingly,” he said.