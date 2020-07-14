Numsa strikes antiviral drug deal for Covid-19

A subsidiary of Numsa Investment Company has partnered with an Indian group listed in the US to roll out remdesivir - an antiviral drug which has shown promise in treating Covid-19 - in SA from August.

In terms of the deal, 3Sixty Biopharmaceuticals (3Sixty Biopharma), a division of Numsa Investment Company's subsidiary 3Sixty Global Solutions Group, has been appointed by Jubilant Generics to supply remdesivir in southern Africa.

Numsa Investment Company invests on behalf of the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa). Jubilant Generics is a subsidiary of the Indian company Jubilant Life Sciences.