South Africa

Numsa strikes antiviral drug deal for Covid-19

By Nick Wilson - 14 July 2020 - 06:34
Numsa Investment Company CEO Khandani Msibi said 3Sixty Global Solutions Group will be playing an "active operating role" as part of the effort to fight the pandemic.
Numsa Investment Company CEO Khandani Msibi said 3Sixty Global Solutions Group will be playing an "active operating role" as part of the effort to fight the pandemic.
Image: NUMSA

A subsidiary of Numsa Investment Company has partnered with an Indian group listed in the US to roll out remdesivir - an antiviral drug which has shown promise in treating Covid-19 - in SA from August.

In terms of the deal, 3Sixty Biopharmaceuticals (3Sixty Biopharma), a division of Numsa Investment Company's subsidiary 3Sixty Global Solutions Group, has been appointed by Jubilant Generics to supply remdesivir in southern Africa.

Numsa Investment Company invests on behalf of the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa). Jubilant Generics is a subsidiary of the Indian company Jubilant Life Sciences.

In an interview yesterday, Numsa Investment Company CEO Khandani Msibi said 3Sixty Global Solutions Group, which until now has been mainly invested in financial services, will be playing an "active operating role" as part of the effort to fight the pandemic, which has so far resulted in 276,242 South Africans being infected and more than 4,000 deaths.

"We will be active in rolling out the drug. It is part of our efforts to contribute to the fight against Covid-19. We've been working with a number of our local and international partners to develop and source therapeutic solutions to fight Covid-19 for SA. This is one of the first such deliveries," said Msibi.

He said 3Sixty Global Solutions Group has diversified into biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, adding these investments were the "way of the future".

From a humiliating eviction to the pursuit of justice - a timeline of Khayelitsha's Bulelani Qholani

Bulelani Qholani from Khayelitsha in Cape Town is in pursuit of justice after he was humiliated during evictions last week.
News
1 week ago

Labour appeal court rules in favour of unions on SAA retrenchments

The labour appeal court in Johannesburg on Thursday ruled in favour of the unions over the retrenchment process at South African Airways (SAA).
News
4 days ago

SAA business rescue practitioners 'faffing around' for six months: judge

SAA’s business rescue practitioners (BRPs) received harsh criticism from judge Dennis Davis for “faffing around” for six months during an appeal on ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
Gauteng prepares for mass burials in case Covid-19 deaths spike
X