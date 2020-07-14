South Africans opt for 'get in, get out ASAP' approach to shopping

For many South Africans, shopping habits have changed over the lockdown period — and most are looking to get in, get what they need and get out.

Many have dumped the practice of bulk buying, which surged in the days leading to the lockdown and the first few days into the lockdown period. Now shoppers are looking at simply getting what they need.

This is according to a study conducted by market research company Nielsen South Africa.

“The nature of South African shopping trips has shifted during the Covid-19 lockdown from an initial focus on bulk, stock-up shopping to everyday-needs shopping, which is up a significant 10 points from pre-Covid-19 levels, both online and offline,” said the company.

This data stems from a significant new Nielsen study, “The New Shopper Normal”, which was conducted at the end of May 2020. It analyses how the mindsets and behaviour of South African shoppers have evolved during the nationwide lockdown.