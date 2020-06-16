'Dying of hunger': Zimbabwe street vendors hit by coronavirus clampdown

Martha Kahari was already struggling to make ends meet after Zimbabwe's coronavirus lockdown forced her to stop selling second-hand clothes and tomatoes at the side of the road in the capital Harare.

Then the council came to tear down her stall.

Since April, local authorities in Zimbabwe's major cities have demolished thousands of illegally built structures that vendors like Kahari use to sell their wares, in what authorities have said is an effort to legitimise informal trade in the city.

With her stall destroyed, the 40-year-old disabled mother of two has given up hope of being able to afford rent or pay back the money she borrowed to buy the stock she planned to sell once the lockdown was lifted.

"If I don't settle the loan soon, they will come and take my goods," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"Because I've been deprived of income, I have to live in one room at my in-laws' with my two children and my property. We have no money for food and no one is helping us."

Vendors and informal workers' groups in Zimbabwe say that city officials, with the support of the national government, are exploiting the lockdown to destroy makeshift shops and market stalls while their owners are observing stay-at-home orders.

Oliver Chidawu, minister of state for Harare, and the city's mayor Herbert Gomba said in a joint statement in April that they had "noted with concern the anxiety that has gripped players in the informal sector" since the demolitions began.

The aim of the operation was to remove illegal businesses and ensure that cities are "clean, orderly and well-managed" while also making sure councils don't lose out on potential revenue, they said.

Crackdowns on informal traders, who make up more than three-quarters of the country's population, according to the Informal Economy Traders Association, are a frequent occurrence in Zimbabwe.

The last major wave of demolitions happened early last year, when about 2,500 stalls were torn down in Harare and Chitungwiza, a town about 30km (19 miles) south of the capital.

Samuel Wadzai, executive director of the Vendors Initiative for Social and Economic Transformation (VISET), a union based in Harare, said the current operation has destroyed the livelihoods of more than 3 million vendors.

Having already gone without income since the southern African nation went into lockdown on March 30, many vendors lost essential stock and prized possessions when their stalls were destroyed, Wadzai said.

"Our members lost merchandise and property worth millions of dollars in the nationwide blitz," he said.

Vendors' rights advocates note that with Zimbabwe in the grips of an economic crisis that has seen soaring food prices and food shortages, vendors have spent any savings they had on feeding their families.

Now they will have no place to work from and no way to buy new stock once the lockdown is lifted, Wadzai said.