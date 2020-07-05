SA consumers say food, goods and services are getting pricier under lockdown

The majority of people polled across 26 countries, including SA, have reported an increase in the cost of food, goods and services since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The survey was based on an online survey conducted by Ipsos.

“In SA, women are more worried about this [cost of food] issue than men, with 84% of women and 77% of men saying that the overall cost of necessities has increased over the last few months,” said Ipsos.

“When looking at the different age groups, older people are more keenly feeling these cost increases, with 87% of those 50 years and older, 83% of those 25-49 years old and 76% of those up to 34 years old saying that costs have increased a lot or somewhat.”

According to the online survey, conducted between May 22 and June 5, three in five people polled said food, goods and service costs had increased somewhat or a lot.

Argentina, SA and Mexico, Turkey, Chile and Belgium were at the top of the list of countries experiencing increases, according to the poll.