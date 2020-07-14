'Active case' graph in Western Cape begins to head in right direction

Mortalities in the Western Cape have increased by 32.5% in the past fortnight, while the national growth rate is twice that.

And 78% of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the Western Cape have recovered, compared with 48% nationally.

Only 1,600 people are in provincial hospitals, compared with a high of 1,887 on July 4. Of those, 300 are in intensive care or high care, down from a high of 328 on July 4.

Treatment with high-flow nasal oxygen has helped numerous Western Cape patients to recover. Premier Alan Winde said on Wednesday the province was using 29 tons of oxygen daily.

"We are using approximately 60% of the available oxygen supply, so we have sufficient supply margins available in the province," he said.

Winde, a type 2 diabetic who was diagnosed with Covid-19 last week, said he had been resting as much as possible.

"I am feeling significantly better today, and both my blood sugar levels and my temperature are down. I am still isolating at home and taking all the necessary precautions because I fall into a high-risk group."