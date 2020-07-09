South Africa

It's official: Gauteng is SA's Covid-19 epicentre, with 3,527 cases in 24 hours

By SowetanLIVE - 09 July 2020 - 06:56
A National Health Laboratory Service worker examines specimens captured for testing. The number of Covid-19 cases in SA on Wednesday reached 224,665.
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN

SA recorded 8,811 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, taking the total number of confirmed infections to 224,665.

Gauteng accounted for 3,527 of those new cases, meaning it has replaced the Western Cape as the province with the highest number of confirmed infections.

According to the health ministry, as of Thursday night there are 75,015 cases in Gauteng and 73,292 in the Western Cape, which recorded 1,136 new infections in the past 24 hours.

The ministry also announced that there were 100 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours. This means that there have been 3,602 total fatalities from the virus in SA.

Of these deaths, 47 from the Western Cape, 18 each in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, 15 in Mpumalanga and two in Limpopo.

The Western Cape remains the province with the highest numbers of deaths (2,192), followed by the Eastern Cape (582), Gauteng (478) and KwaZulu-Natal (223).

There have been 106,842, a recovery rate of 47.5%.

The figures were cased on 1,944,399 total tests, of which 36,867 were done in the past 24-hour cycle.

-TimesLIVE

