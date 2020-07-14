Long queues for Covid-19 relief grant

“I’m unemployed and do not know where I am going to get bus fare if I don’t make it inside the post office in time … I was turned away yesterday,” said Ximba.

The South African Post Office says it tries to control the queues using staggered SMS messages asking beneficiaries to visit their nearest post office to receive their grant when their grant is ready for collection.

“This makes it possible for us to ensure a manageable number of people at our branches, and it also makes sure only beneficiaries whose funds have actually been paid into Postbank visit their branch,” says Post Office spokesperson Johan Kruger.

“We do not allow any customer into a branch if they have not used the sanitiser dispenser at the door or are not wearing a mask. We use security officers to request customers to comply with social distancing rules,” he said.

Kruger said some people came hoping to get a grant without having received an SMS.

“This leads to extended queues and often disappointed beneficiaries, who have to return another day when their money is indeed ready for them … We have now launched a campaign on social media to spread awareness of this.”