IN PICTURES | Capetonians wake up to wonderland of ocean foam as strong winds continue

Capetonians woke up to a spectacular surge of ocean foam at the Sea Point Promenade as a result of strong winds and high seas on Monday.

The SA Weather Service on Sunday warned of a looming strong cold front, expected to bring severe storms to the Western Cape from Monday. The service said indications were that the storm could be more severe than the one that made landfall last week.

Western Cape MEC for local government, environmental affairs and development planning Anton Bredell said coastal parts of the province were expected to be severely affected by storm surges, with wave heights of up to 12m.

“The storm is predicted to make landfall at Cape Columbine on the west coast, whereafter it will move across the province to Cape Agulhas and later towards Plettenberg Bay tomorrow [Monday] afternoon. Small ports and harbours in particular are urged to take precautionary steps,” he said.