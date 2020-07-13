South Africa

IN PICTURES | Capetonians wake up to wonderland of ocean foam as strong winds continue

By staff reporter - 13 July 2020 - 12:23
A Capetonian walks in ocean foam at Sea Point in Cape Town as strong winds and high seas lashed the promenade on July 13 2020.
Image: ESA Alexander/SUNDAY TIMES

Capetonians woke up to a spectacular surge of ocean foam at the Sea Point Promenade as a result of strong winds and high seas on Monday.

The SA Weather Service on Sunday warned of a looming strong cold front, expected to bring severe storms to the Western Cape from Monday. The service said indications were that the storm could be more severe than the one that made landfall last week.

Western Cape MEC for local government, environmental affairs and development planning Anton Bredell said coastal parts of the province were expected to be severely affected by storm surges, with wave heights of up to 12m.

“The storm is predicted to make landfall at Cape Columbine on the west coast, whereafter it will move across the province to Cape Agulhas and later towards Plettenberg Bay tomorrow [Monday] afternoon. Small ports and harbours in particular are urged to take precautionary steps,” he said.

Capetonians woke up to a huge surge of ocean foam on the Sea Point Promenade due to strong winds and high seas on July 13 2020.
Image: ESA Alexander/SUNDAY TIMES
Two girls, Liv (right) and Eve Dorrington, enjoy playing in the ocean foam at the Sea Point Promenade in Cape Town on July 13 2020.
Image: ESA Alexander/SUNDAY TIMES
Capetonians came out in their numbers at Sea Point on Monday, July 13 2020, to take in the spectacle as waves lashed the coast driving foam on to the promenade.
Image: ESA Alexander/SUNDAY TIMES
Liv (left) and Eve Dorrington playing in ocean foam at the Sea Point Promenade in Cape Town on July 13 2002.
Image: ESA Alexander/SUNDAY TIMES
Seven year-old Eve Dorrington covers her head as another wave of sea water and foam arrives at the Sea Point Promenade in Cape Town on July 13 2020.
Image: ESA Alexander/SUNDAY TIMES

