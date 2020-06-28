More brrr! Another cold front is on its way this week

South Africans can brace themselves for another cold front later this week, short on the heels of two cold fronts that hit the Western Cape at the weekend.

SA Weather Services spokesperson Hannelee Doubell said the cold front that hit the coast on Saturday was strong but normal — and not the last one.

“This was a strong cold front. We are glad to have cold fronts, it's normal weather. The two cold fronts followed each other to the Cape since Friday, moved to the Eastern Cape and they were so strong they affected some parts of the country.

“But they are not pushing up to the interior of the country, it's more in the coastal areas even though some parts of the country are experiencing cold weather conditions,” Doubell said.