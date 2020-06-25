Weekend chills await as cold fronts hit SA

A "series of cold fronts" is expected to hit parts of southern SA from Thursday afternoon, sending chills across the country into the weekend.

The SA Weather Service said on Thursday that the first cold front would hit the Western Cape from the afternoon, but would clear by Friday afternoon. It was expected to bring with it strong northwesterly winds, touching gale force (80km/h–85km/h) along the southwest coast. Rough seas are also expected.

The second front is expected on Saturday afternoon, bringing strong to gale-force winds along the "southwest and south coast and adjacent interior".