Storm accompanied by gale-force winds and flooding wreaks havoc in Cape Town

A severe storm accompanied by gale-force winds and flooding wreaked havoc in Cape Town on Saturday morning, as another cold front hit the Western Cape.

Trees were uprooted, dwellings destroyed, structures damaged and power outages reported in several suburbs, the city's Disaster Operations Centre said.

Severals roads in and around the city were also flooded.

“A large tree was uprooted and three dwellings were destroyed in Victoria Lodge informal settlement in Southfield. Two structures were damaged in Lotus Park, Gugulethu, also due to a tree that was uprooted, the city said in a statement.