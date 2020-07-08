South Africa

Eskom appeals for electricity conservation through to weekend

By SowetanLIVE - 08 July 2020 - 09:50
South Africans have been urged to limit their use of power while the country's generation system is constrained.
Image: 123rf.com/ginasanders

SA's electricity generation system is severely constrained after two generation units tripped, Eskom has reported.

In a statement, Eskom asked the public to use electricity sparingly after the units tripped on Tuesday evening.

"We lost a unit each at Medupi and at Tutuka power stations, totalling about 1,300MW.

"This constrained supply situation may persist through the weekend."

Eskom said its teams are hard at work trying to return these units to service.

"The public’s cooperation in managing demand will help us supply the country through the peak periods."

This comes as a cold front is expected to hits parts of western and southern SA from Thursday.

SA Weather Service forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said the cold front will hit the Western Cape on Thursday and later move to parts of the south coast.

-Timeslive

