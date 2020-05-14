Joburg has slowed spread of Covid-19, parliament committee hears

The City of Johannesburg is seeing a lower mortality rate, a higher recovery rate and fewer active cases of people with Covid-19 during the lockdown.

Plans are in place to ensure that the city is ready to deal with Covid-19 when lockdown restrictions are relaxed, Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo said on Thursday.

Makhubo was briefing the parliamentary portfolio committee on co-operative governance and traditional affairs on the municipality's plans to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Some of the plans include de-densification of some informal settlements in Soweto, Diepsloot and Alexandra hostel, provision of food parcels to the needy, and providing shelter for the homeless.

Makhubo said though the city had the highest number of the total confirmed cases in Gauteng (at 1,057), the municipality had done well in slowing down the infection rate with an 81% recovery rate as at May 10.

He said the city had a mortality rate of 0.8%, and a total of 198 active cases.

Makhubo said this demonstrated the efficiency in screening, contact tracing and monitoring as well as adherence to isolation and quarantine protocols.