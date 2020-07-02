Mboweni's budget squeeze could hit Joburg hardest

The City of Johannesburg (CoJ) metro municipality could be hit the hardest by finance minister Tito Mboweni's supplementary budget squeeze announced last week.

He told parliament that the national government revenue will increase by R32bn while municipalities would have to make do with a mere R7bn rise.

"Municipalities will adjust their budgets to take into account the sharp decline in revenue as a result of the [Covid-19] pandemic. We urge communities to hold councils accountable for the spending of Covid-19 funds," he advised.

However, Covid-19 has only worsened the health of our bedridden economy. In April, S&P downgraded SA's credit rating into non-investment grade territory. It projects SA's economy to shrink by 4.5% this year.

Amidst this gloom, Johannesburg, the country's economic hub, closed comments on its Integrated Development Plans (IDPs) last week mutely. IDPs help municipalities to co-ordinate the work of local and other spheres of government in a coherent plan to improve quality of life for residents.

Governed by a fragile political consensus, having changed hands from the DA's coalition led by political novice Herman Mashaba to the ANC's "unity" government; facing both the impact of Covid-19 and economic misfortunes, the CoJ's 2020/21 IDP process is its most important in history. For it to lay claim to its "World Class African City" slogan, it would require an economic and political stroke of genius to re-engineer and re-imagine its path ahead.