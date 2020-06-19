Army probing 29 complaints against soldiers in lockdown‚ Collins Khosa investigation ongoing

The military ombud is investigating the conduct of soldiers during their interactions with Collins Khosa's family, as well as other complaints lodged against troops during the lockdown.

Khosa, 40, of Alexandra, northern Johannesburg, died on April 10, allegedly after an altercation with soldiers and Johannesburg metro police.

Military ombud Lt Gen (Ret) Vusumuzi Masondo said in a statement that he would announce the outcome of the investigation "after my team of investigators presents their findings to me at the conclusion of the investigation".

He said the office of the military ombud "continues to investigate the conduct of soldiers concerning the interaction with the Khosa family" while the police were investigating a murder case.

"Our investigation is not a criminal process but a non-adversarial administrative inquiry into the conduct of members of the SANDF.