Pretoria school reports smooth, trouble-free return

The principal, Livhuwani Ramano, said the school observed stricter safety protocols than what the pupils are used to at their homes. The school is also providing meals.

"We were bombarded with calls from parents who wanted to bring their children back because they are going back to work," Ramano said.

"It's good to have our learners back today, more so that they'll be able to use the school feeding scheme. Also, the grade R learners have nurses who will be checking them, so that is also of benefit to them.

"In most cases when the learners are at home, we find them playing in the streets with no masks," he said.

Ramano said the school was in the process of substituting three teachers who have "underlying issues".

"I'm glad that the Gauteng education department is allowing us to have substitutions for teachers who are unable to work. We don't want teachers to be dying."

Ramano said that since the first group of grade 7s came back to school in early June, the attendance had been above 90% every day.

"Teachers are giving positive feedback ... they are performing very well," he said.