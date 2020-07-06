PPEs delay phase two of school reopening

Motshekga added: "This is what made CEM to consider staggering the returning grades, which were planned to return on the 6th of July 2020 and the 3rd of August 2020. Firstly, CEM agreed that only grades R, 6 and 11 will return to school [today]."

Motshekga said they had also noted that provinces are at different levels of readiness for return of grade R learners.

"Therefore, CEM agreed that those provinces that are not ready to receive grade R on 6th of July 2020, must provide strategic and realisable plans for ensuring the reincorporation of grade R learners to schools within, but not later than the end of July 2020," Motshekga said.

In June, when grade 7s and grade 12s returned back to school, their return had to be delayed by a week after education stakeholders, including school governing bodies and teacher union, raised issues with lack of PPEs in most schools. The two grades were supposed to be back in school on June 1, but only returned on June 8 while there were a number of chaos, especially in the Eastern Cape who were still awaiting the delivery of PPEs.

The ANC and its alliance partners in the Eastern Cape believe that all grades, with the exception of grade 12s, should return to school next month.

In a joint statement, the alliance stated: "In considering the state of education and the impact of reopening schools, the alliance is of the firm view that in the interim period, schools must remain closed except for the grade 12 learners to return to school."

South African Teachers Union, general secretary, Mugwena Maluleka, said they're concerned about overloading the system while the department had failed to manage two grades.

"Experience is that the provinces don't take health and safety issues seriously. They don't appreciate the poor conditions in the schools. The rise in infections in the country warrants a review in risk assessment and stop the phasing in of the other grades," he said.