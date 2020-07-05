WATCH LIVE | Angie Motshekga gives update on the return of remaining grades to school
Minister of basic education Angie Motshekga is due to brief the media on the progress in the basic education sector since the reopening of schools in the Covid-19 environment.
Motshekga will also elaborate on the revised plan regarding the return of other grades to school.
The minister will be joined by MECs of education in the briefing.
