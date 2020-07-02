Covid-19 hits 589 Gauteng schools 4 days before 2nd phase of schools re-opening

Just four days before the re-opening of schools, Gauteng education department reported that a total of 589 schools were affected by positive cases of Covid-19.

This was announced by Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi during provincial command council weekly update.Lesufi said 184 learners and 428 teachers tested positive for Covid-19 while 71 schools were closed as a result of positive cases.

The province expects about 1,3 million Grade R, 1,2,3,6,10,11, learners from schools of skills: years 2 and 3, schools for learners with severe intellectual disabilities, schools with learners with severe and profound intellectual disabilities and schools with autistic learners to return to schools on Monday next week.