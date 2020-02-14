Teacher suspended for 'throwing water bottle' and injuring pupil

A teacher who allegedly threw a water bottle at a pupil, injuring his head, has been placed on suspension.

The suspension was confirmed by the North West department of education on Friday, in response to the incident at Geelhout Park Secondary School last week Thursday.

“It is alleged that after the meal break interval, pupils were going back to their respective classes when the educator allegedly threw a bottle of water at the head of a pupil,” said department spokesperson Elias Malindi.

The pupil sustained a laceration on his head and was “taken to the principal's office and subsequently to the clinic by the educator”, said Malindi.

Department officials were deployed to the school as soon as they were alerted about the incident.