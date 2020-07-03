North West police investigate arson after three classrooms are torched
Police in the North West are investigating a case of arson after three classrooms provisioned for the phasing in of Grade 10 and 11 were set alight at Magogoe Koikoi village in Mafikeng on Wednesday evening.
According to the North West department of education, the principal of Ramaine -A- Phetlhu Secondary School received a call from a resident at about 8pm alerting him about the fire.
North West education spokesperson Elias Malindi said on arrival, the principal found three burning tires placed in front of two classrooms, with the fire extending to a third classroom.
"Two classrooms are badly damaged while one is moderately burnt. The damage includes all the classroom furniture and part of the roof. Fire department was called at once to quench the fire and police were informed to come to the school to confirm the damage caused," Malindi said.
North West education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela appealed to the community to assist in identifying the culprit as this was setback to the remainder of the academic year for learners. "I am making an appeal to the community of Magogoe Koikoi to please assist us in identifying the culprits to this damage.
This is a setback to an already compromised academic year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The department is tirelessly working on phasing in of other Grades and this kind of setback is gravely unacceptable", Matsemela said. Alternative classrooms will be made available.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.