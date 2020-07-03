North West police investigate arson after three classrooms are torched

Police in the North West are investigating a case of arson after three classrooms provisioned for the phasing in of Grade 10 and 11 were set alight at Magogoe Koikoi village in Mafikeng on Wednesday evening.

According to the North West department of education, the principal of Ramaine -A- Phetlhu Secondary School received a call from a resident at about 8pm alerting him about the fire.

North West education spokesperson Elias Malindi said on arrival, the principal found three burning tires placed in front of two classrooms, with the fire extending to a third classroom.