Calls for speedy arrests in SACP leader Siswana and daughter's murders
Western Cape SACP district secretary Siyabulela Siswana and his daughter spent their last moments playing with toys in the living area of their home in Cape Town before they were both shot and killed.
Siswana and six-year-old Banele were gunned down in Mfuleni on Wednesday evening by unknown assailants. Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said two men, who had their faces covered, stormed the house of Siswana, who was 44.
"One of the suspects fired several shots at the occupants. As a result, Siswana and his daughter died," Potelwa said.
His wife Nokwanda, 39, was wounded.
Family friend Funeka Dlali, who visited Nokwanda in hospital, told Sowetan's sister publication TimesLIVE yesterday she was in a critical condition.
Dlali said Banele had been in Grade 1. "They were playing with Banele's toys in the front part of the house before they were killed."
She had rushed to the scene on learning of the shooting.
"We felt numb and confused as this is not something normal," Dlali said.
She said Siswana will be remembered as a "selfless leader" and a dedicated man in the community.
"Siswana was a people's person who got along with everyone."
The SA National Civic Organisation in the Western Cape was "deeply shocked" and disturbed by the shooting.
Spokesperson Akhona Jonginamba has called on police to act with "speed in arresting the perpetrators as they are a danger to society".
The SACP in the province expressed its shock, and called for no stone to be left unturned to ensure that the culprits were caught.
