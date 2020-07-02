South Africa

SACP leader and daughter, 6, killed in ‘cowardly’ assassination — party

By Iavan Pijoos - 02 July 2020 - 08:35
SACP district secretary Siyabulela Siswana and his daughter were gunned down at their home in Mfuleni, Cape Town on Wednesday evening by unknown assailants.
Image: Randy Peterson

A Western Cape SA Communist Party district secretary and his daughter have been “cowardly” assassinated, the party said on Thursday morning.

SACP district secretary Siyabulela Siswana and his 6-year-old daughter Banele were gunned down at their home in Mfuleni, Cape Town, on Wednesday evening by unknown assailants, spokesperson Benson Ngqentsu said.

“After sustaining severe wounds as a result of a hail of bullets Siyabulela, his daughter and wife were rushed to hospital,” Ngqentsu said.  

Siswana and his daughter died in hospital while his wife is still fighting for her life, Ngqentsu said.

“The SACP in the Western Cape call on our law enforcement agencies to act swiftly and leave no stone unturned till the perpetrators are apprehended.”

Police were not immediately available for comment.

