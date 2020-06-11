SACP proposes income support grant for job seekers, traders and a set R350 for the unemployed

"This should include expanded public works and the expansion of the community works, community health workers and community development workers' programmes, all incorporating decent work objectives in their design.

"The minimum income guarantee programme should also incorporate support for the growth of social economy, cooperatives and formalising the informal economy, as well as, as stated, a consideration for the adoption of a minimum income support grant."

The SACP also wants the government to use financial institutions like the SA Reserve Bank to support informal economies and community-based volunteerism which has thrived during the pandemic. They argued that this volunteerism has filled a lot of gaps in instances where the government had not succeeded and should therefore be supported.

A post-Covid-19 economy cannot, according to the paper, be the same as the one before the pandemic hit the country.

The SACP has painted a grim picture of a post-Covid SA, which is expected to heavily impact on low-skilled workers. It predicts that Covid-19 and the lockdown - which enters its 77th day - will see a change of behaviour for many South Africans who are expected to continue having virtual conferences, working from home, travelling less, among others, resulting in less business for venues and caterers.

This change in behaviour, according to the SACP, will most likely see people shop digitally on e-commerce, seeing less and less people walk into retail shops, which could ultimately be forced to shut down leading to permanent loss of many jobs.

"In South Africa, it is extremely likely that these kinds of scarring will impact most heavily on lower-skilled service jobs. Many of the jobs likely to be permanently lost will be in such sectors, and there will likely also be a change in the character of lower-skilled work in service industries as well," the party said in the document.

The SACP said this grim picture calls for a restructured economy through the sustainable recovery and development programme. This programme will see government moving more towards a policy that puts creation of sustainable

employment at its core, which would result in an economy that would improve the lives of South Africans.

"Not implementing such a programme will mean a prolonged period of economic stagnation, growing unemployment and a deepening crisis of social reproduction. In other words, it will mean entering a crisis after the Covid-19 crisis even worse than the crisis before, and with its brunt falling on the working class," warned the party.