The roots of brothers Gavin‚ Ronnie‚ Cheeky and Valence lie on a farm near Somerset East in the Eastern Cape. Their father was said to have been a fundamentalist lay preacher who taught his sons all people are equal. Today the brothers remain staunch Christians. "We were 'born again'‚ but with a bit of a difference‚" Cheeky said in 2007.

"They don't drink alcohol‚ they are all very religious‚" said an acquaintance. "They mostly keep to themselves‚ you don't see them out and about socialising much. They are low key but very wealthy."

The Global Intel website estimates the family's net worth at between R6bn and R13bn.

When they were still young rugby players‚ and playing with other races was banned‚ Gavin and Valence once had to lie flat on the floor of a taxi that took black players to a stadium circled by armoured vehicles. Black players often stayed at the Watson home.

Cheeky's son‚ Luke Watson‚ who was controversially selected for the Springboks‚ also became notorious in 2008 for saying the Springbok rugby jersey made him want to vomit‚ though this didn't stop him being signed to a three-year deal with the EP Kings two years later.

By 1978 the Watson family were members of both the then-banned ANC and SACP.