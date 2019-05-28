Mabuza reaping benefits of being seen as ANC victim

It is often said that nothing propels the career of an ambitious politician like a failed assassination.

In the South African context, perhaps we could add that the next best thing to surviving an assassination is being fired or escaping attempts to get you axed.

We will never know what would have happened to Jacob Zuma's presidential ambitions were it not for the 2005 decision by then president Thabo Mbeki to "disappoint" him from his cabinet, where Zuma served as deputy president.

Although for about a week after Mbeki's famous speech firing Zuma it looked like Nkandla's most famous resident's political career was over, it was an attempt to bury it for sure by forcing him to step down as ANC deputy president that led to a political come back of the decade.

The ANC's national executive committee was told one Monday that Zuma was to step down and focus on clearing his name following a damning court ruling in the Schabir Shaik case that all but implicated Zuma.