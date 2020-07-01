NCOP passes bill barring marriage officers from objecting to same-sex marriages

The National Council of Provinces on Wednesday passed the Civil Union Amendment Bill which bars marriage officers from objecting to marrying same-sex couples.

During a sitting of the NCOP only two parties voted against the bill, the EFF and the Freedom Front Plus, who collectively have five votes.

The rest of the parties who participated voted in favour, with 33 votes.

This means the bill is one step closer to becoming law after it was also approved by the National Assembly in 2018. The only step remaining now is for President Cyril Ramaphosa to assent to it.

The purpose of the bill was to repeal section six of the Civil Union Act of 2006 which allowed for a marriage officer to inform the home affairs minister of their objection to solemnise a civil union between same-sex couples on the grounds of conscience, religion and belief.

The repeal came after criticism of section six, which meant the Civil Union Act of 2006 did not effectively fix constitutionality problems flagged by the Constitutional Court back in 2005.

Its critics had problems with the large number of marriage officers who were objecting to marrying same-sex couples, which effectively meant that despite same-sex marriages being legalised, a large number of people wanting to get married were still being turned away.