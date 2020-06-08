Intense cold front is on its way, bringing floods, snow, strong winds

An intense cold front accompanied by heavy rain and snow is forecast to hit the country early on Wednesday.

The front, with an associated cut-off low, will make landfall over the western parts of the Northern Cape and Western Cape, the SA Weather Service warned on Monday.

“The public and small stock farmers are advised that snow over high-lying areas is possible, strong to gale force coastal and interior winds, heavy rain, flooding, very cold conditions and rough seas can be expected,” it said in the travellers' forecast.