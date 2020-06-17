Gauteng's coldest day in four years? We don't know yet, says forecaster

The SA Weather Service on Wednesday warned that freezing temperatures in many parts of the country would continue all week.

Another cold front was on the cards but would mainly affect the coastal areas in KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape and move towards the Eastern Cape at the weekend.

“The weather we are experiencing, especially in the eastern parts, is expected to continue for the rest of today and tomorrow, so that means we can expect rain and showers over the North West, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, the Free State and southern parts of Limpopo,” said forecaster Edward Engelbrecht.

He said the conditions had resulted in snowfall over the northern Drakensberg and high-lying areas of Mpumalanga.

Temperatures in many parts of the country were expected to remain in the low 10s, while a slight improvement into the mid-10s was expected to kick in on Thursday.

The service could not comment on reports that Tuesday had been the coldest day in more than four years.

“Unfortunately, we can’t comment on the coldest day at the moment, because we are still waiting for our climate division to give us complete data on that. We will send out something immediately, as soon it’s confirmed,” said Engelbrecht.