Covid-19 patient opens case over missing furniture, clothes

"I had to call other tenants to open for me as they were given new remotes for the gates. I wanted my children's winter clothes because the three-year-old is going to Eastern Cape to stay with my parents," she said.

"I called the landlord but she ignored my calls and she had blocked me on WhatsApp. Seeing that the locks were changed, I had no choice but to involve the police. This was when we were greeted by an empty room."

She said Okah told the police that she didn't know what happened to her clothes and furniture.

"She usually hides the tenants' furniture in the créche that she is running. I am very stressed as I am only left with six days to leave the quarantine place. What am I suppose to do when I leave this place? I had important private work documents and I don't know what happened to them."

She said her children have since moved in with her family in Braamfischerville, Soweto.

Okah's phone rang unanswered since Wednesday. She blocked attempts to contact her on WhatsApp last week and said Sowetan should not contact her again.